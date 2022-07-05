Forced to pay service charge? Here's how you can lodge a complaint

-
ALSO READ
What are Treasury Bills or T-Bills?
Ola, Uber get notices for alleged consumer rights breach, unfair practices
Hotels and restaurants can't levy service charge by default, says CCPA
TMS Ep87: Gig workers, K Srinath Reddy, FPI buying, Treasury Bills
CCI to probe Zomato, Swiggy for alleged unfair business practices
-
To prevent unfair trade practices, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Monday issued guidelines barring hotels and restaurants from levying service charge automatically or by default in food bills and allowed customers to file complaints in case of violation.
Generally, restaurants and hotels levy a service charge of 10 per cent on the food bill. The CCPA said that no hotel or restaurant can force a consumer to pay service charge. They have to clearly inform the consumer that service charge is voluntary, optional, and at consumer's discretion.
If a restaurant is forcing customers to pay extra money in the name of service charges, customers can lodge a complaint with the CCPA.
How can a consumer register a complaint with CCPA?
If a consumer sees a restaurant levying service charge, there are various options at different levels of escalation as follows:
- The customer can request the officials at the hotel or restaurant to remove the service charge.
- The customer can complaint on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), by calling on their number 1915.
NCH works at the pre-litigation level as a redressel mechanism for consumers.
- The consumer can complain to the Consumer Commission, or online through the edaakhil portal, at edaakhil.nic.in. The customer can also register a complaint on the NCH mobile app. This is the third level of escalation.
- At fourth level of escalation, the consumer can complaint to the District Collector of the respective district for investigation and subsequent proceedings by the CCPA. He/she/they can also submit a complaint via email, at com-ccpa@nic.in.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU