Forced to pay service charge? Here's how you can lodge a complaint

To prevent unfair trade practices, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Monday issued guidelines barring hotels and restaurants from levying service charge automatically or by default in food bills and allowed customers to file complaints in case of violation.

Generally, and levy a of 10 per cent on the food bill. The CCPA said that no hotel or restaurant can force a consumer to pay . They have to clearly inform the consumer that is voluntary, optional, and at consumer's discretion.

If a restaurant is forcing customers to pay extra money in the name of service charges, customers can lodge a complaint with the CCPA.

How can a consumer register a complaint with CCPA?

If a consumer sees a restaurant levying service charge, there are various options at different levels of escalation as follows: