Foreign food manufacturers have to register in India for some exports

Foreign food manufacturing firms exporting products to India under five categories have to register themselves with the country’s regulator, said an order on Monday.

This order is as per and Standards (import) first amendment regulations 2021 and will come into effect on February 1, 2023.

According to the and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the five categories are milk and milk products, and products, including poultry, and their products, egg powder, infant food, and nutraceuticals.

FSSA made it mandatory for foreign food manufacturing facilities to register with it for exporting products such as milk, and infant foods to India.

The FSSAI, in its order, requested authorities from exporting countries to provide the list of existing manufacturers and those who are intended to export these food products to India.

Thereafter, registrations will be done by in its portal for such facilities based on the list provided by the competent authorities.