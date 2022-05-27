Forest clearance to explore mineral blocks likely to be scrapped

-
The mines ministry has proposed to do away with the requirement of obtaining forest clearance for exploration of mineral blocks, a move that would lead to auction of more mines and augment the country’s mineral output.
The proposal requires further amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and the ministry has sought comments from the stakeholders on the proposed changes.
Reconnaissance Permit (RP) is granted for preliminary prospecting of a mineral through regional, aerial, geophysical or geochemical surveys and geological mapping. Prospecting Licence (PL) means a licence granted for the purpose of undertaking search with a view to exploring, locating or proving mineral deposits.
To enable auction of more blocks and to enhance production of minerals, more exploration is required to be conducted, the note said. A high-level committee of NITI Aayog had earlier recommended that “there should not by any requirement of forest clearance for undertaking exploration.” Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had issued a consultation paper on the proposed amendments.
