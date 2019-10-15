Former aviation minister Praful Patel under ED lens over Ceejay House deal

Former aviation minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader has come under the (ED) scanner over a property agreement of 2007 involving him, late Iqbal Mirchi and a real estate firm Millennium Developer.

The property is at a prime location in Worli and popularly known as Ceejay House. Confirming the development, an ED official said the 15-storey commercial building was a joint venture between Mirchi and Millennium Developer in 2006-07.

Of this, third and fourth floor of Ceejay House measuring 14,000 square feet has been transferred to Mirchi family by the developer in year 2007 towards beneficial interest of Mirchi in the land.