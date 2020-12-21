Former FT editor names Business Standard among gold-standard publications

Curiosity over cynicism, the retreat of globalisation, the rise of strongmen, Russell Crowe, and the three non-European, non-American publications, which to his mind meet the gold standard of Lionel Barber, the former editor of the Financial Times, London, from 2005-2020, spoke of all these and more in an interview podcast on the Indian Review.

The interview, with journalist Krishna Prasad, comes at a time when Barber's book, The Powerful and the Damned, has recently been launched.

When asked if he could name three non-European, non-American gold-standard publications, the standard at which he rates the FT, the man who helmed the London-headquartered business news organisation for 15 years said: Nikkei, Australian Financial Review and Business Standard.”

A reporter and foreign correspondent, who made the switch to editor at the Financial Times at the age of 50, Barber said in a message to leaders across spheres that the key is to have competent people around you and to listen to them. The former FT editor, who counts the legendary Ben Bradlee (The Washington Post) and Harold Evans (Sunday Times) as his mentors, also spoke of his role in turning around the business newspaper into a digital-first, global news organisation as well as the FT’s failed attempt to try and launch an edition in India.

With the focus on “journalists and journalism”, Barber made a case for journalists to report “instead of bloviating” and being “arm-chair pundits”.

The interview, which spanned issues — from China’s behaviour in the Covid-19 cover-up to “schmoozing” with the powers that be but never forgetting the importance of news, demonetisation — also touched on the personal.

Asked what would he have been if it wasn’t for his hard working father, Barber said: “Not much; maybe a private detective”. And if a Hollywood biopic were to be made on him, who would he want playing him. “Russel Crowe,” came the prompt answer.