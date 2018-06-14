Former IndiGo Airline President Aditya Ghosh legal luminaries on NPAC Board

Former President of Airline has joined The (NPAC's) Board.

With the addition of Ghosh, who brings to NPAC’s board his vast managerial expertise in institution building, the NPAC seems set to take on the best arbitration centres in the world, said the NPAC in a statement.

The NPAC is an institutional arbitration centre set up in 2005. It is the only Indian arbitration institution with two centres -- one in New Delhi, the other at Chennai. The NPAC is recognised by the to render assistance in arbitration matters.

The centre has been set up under the aegis of the which in turn was set up in the memory of Advocate Nani Palkhivala.

The Governing Council has M N Venkatachaliah, Former Chief Justice of India, Soli J Sorabjee, Former & Senior Advocate, K K Venugopal, and Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India, BS Raghavan, IAS (Retd.), Former Advisor to the United Nations (FAO), Iqbal Chagla, Senior Advocate, and T S Krishnamurthy, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India. Late Habibullah Badsha, Former Advocate General of Tamil Nadu, was also a member of the Governing Council.

The Board of Directors consists of S Mahalingam, Former Chief Financial Officer, Tata Consultancy Services, Arvind P Datar, M V S Jayakumar, N L Rajah, R Anand, R Murari, M S Krishnan, Gaurav Pachnanda, Payal Chawla and K Balaji.