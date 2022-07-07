Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to be new Sherpa of G-20

-
Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will be the new Sherpa of G-20, replacing Union Minister Piyush Goyal, as full-time sherpa required for India's presidency, sources said on Thursday.
India assumes the G-20 presidency later this year.
"With the G-20 presidency coming to India this year, the Sherpa would need to devote a lot of time to numerous meetings that will be held in different parts of the country.
"Union Minister Goyal, holds the charge of multiple portfolios in the Modi cabinet which consumes a lot of his time," a source said.
In addition, the Minister is also tasked with other pressing duties like the Leader of Rajya Sabha, the source added.
Kant was NITI Aayog CEO for almost six years and completed his extended term last month.
Prior to that, the Kerala-cadre IAS officer was Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP).
