Former TERI chief R K Pachauri dies after prolonged cardiac ailment

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) founding director and enviromentalist R K Pachauri, who had been admitted to the Escorts Heart Institute in New Delhi with a prolonged cardiac ailment, passed away on Thursday.

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing away of Dr R K Pachauri, the Founder Director of The entire family stands with the family of Dr Pachauri in this hour of grief, said in a post on Twitter.

Pachauri, 79, had undergone an open heart surgery at the hospital after suffering a stroke in Mexico in July last year.

Pachauri had resigned from TERI after he was accused of harassing a former woman colleague. A Delhi court had in October 2018 framed molestation charges against Pachauri, who had denied all allegations against him.

Remembering Pachauri’s contribution to global sustainable development, TERI Chairman Nitin Desai on Thursday said: "His leadership of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) laid the ground for climate change conversations today.”