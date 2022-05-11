Fortified rice: Surveyors finds consumers fear traces of 'plastic rice'

As the Centre plans to distribute iron-fortified across the Public Distribution System (PDS) by March 2024, a fact-finding team of civil society activists has found that on the ground there is a perception and fear that ‘plastic-rice’ has been mixed with normal in the name of fortification and in some cases beneficiaries also complained of abdominal discomfort, gastritis, diarrhea and nausea after eating fortified .

The fact finding team also found serious lacunas and flaws in the manner in which the programme was being implemented in pilot districts that included distribution of fortified rice without proper labelling and warning about its adverse impact on people with sickle cell anemia and Thalassemia

The fact-finding team included Dr Vandana Prasad, a public health expert also associated with the Right to Food Campaign; Kavitha Kuruganti, farmers’ rights activist with ASHA-Kisan Swaraj; Balram and James Herenz of Right to Food Campaign, Jharkhand; Rohin Kumar of Greenpeace India; Soumik Banerjee of ASHA-Kisan Swaraj and Raj Shekhar Singh of Right to Food Campaign National Secretariat.

The team visited five villages in Khunti and East Singhbhum districts between 8-10 May, 2022 where they met with beneficiaries, dealers, CHC doctors, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, cooks in Anganwadis and schools, officials and patients in district level hospitals, one rice mill owner and others.

“Fortified rice is not a proven approach to tackle anemia effectively, as per published papers and reviews. It is surprising that the Government of India, in a hasty blanket approach, has already scaled up distribution of fortified rice to 257 districts across India, even though the so-called ‘pilots’ have not completed three years, nor evaluated, nor findings put out in the public domain,” an official statement by the team members said.

It said in Jharkhand too, official data on the government portal shows fortified rice being distributed in two blocks of East Singhbhum (the designated Pilot district in the state) only from October 2021.

“However, without any data being shared on the portal about the distribution in other districts, fortified rice has already been taken to several districts. What is the meaning or purpose of the Pilot then?”, the statement added.

The team also found a vast majority of women are picking out and throwing away the Fortified Rice Kernels (FRK) added to rice which includes those who were cooking for Anganwadi and School meals.

“Such FRK is clearly identifiable amongst the real rice kernels, and is being picked out by hand, and later, during washing of the rice before cooking (FRK is floating up),” the team observed.

They also found that no information to, or prior consent obtained from, communities which have been recipients of this fortified rice.

Neither were Dealers informed beforehand, nor have been village-level frontline workers of various departments made aware of fortified rice.

“It appears as if the Government of India wanted to implement this program quietly if not clandestinely, and that the Government was under the misapprehension that FRK blended with regular rice will go unnoticed and therefore, consumed by citizens without any questions,” the report said.

The team also found that FSSAI and the government's own regulations on packaging and labelling of fortified food and strict warning as to who should not consume them were being clearly violated on the ground.

As per the Centre’s target it plans to distribute 37.5 million tonnes of fortified rice through the Targeted Public Distribution Scheme (TPDS) and Other Welfare Schemes (OWS) by March 2024, which as per the 2020-21 foodgrains distribution plan is equal to the entire quantum of rice allocated by the government.

According to a reply given in Parliament few weeks, in 2021-22 financial year, the Centre plans to distribute 3.5 million tonnes of fortified rice in ICDS and Pm-POSHAN schemes which will be scaled up to 17.5 million tonnes by March 2023 to include 291 aspirational districts as well alongside ICDS and PM-POSHAN schemes.

Thereafter, by March 2024, entire TPDS and OWS will be covered by fortified rice in the country.

Fortification of rice with essential nutrients has been started on a pilot basis for three years from 2019-20 with a total outlay of Rs 174.64 crore. The pilot focuses on 15 districts across 15 states, preferably 1 district per state.