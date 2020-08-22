Four more die of Covid-19 in Jammu; death toll now 45 in the region

Four patients, including a woman, succumbed to at a hospital here on Saturday, taking the death toll due to the infection to 45 in the region, officials said.

All the four patients were suffering from various ailments and three of them were admitted to Government Medical College hospital only on Friday in critical condition, the officials said.

They said a 60-year-old woman from Kishtwar was undergoing treatment at the GMC hospital for the past several days. Her death is the first fatality in Kishtwar district.

A 45-year-old man from Poonch, a 70-year-old man from Marh village of and another 70-year-old from Samba district were the other three fatalities reported from GMC hospital during the day, the officials said, adding that all of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

With the latest deaths, a total of 45 persons have succumbed to in the division, where a total of 6,994 people have tested positive since the outbreak of the pandemic in March.

Of these 6,994 people, 5,493 patients have already recovered and discharged from the hospitals, the officials said, adding that the rest of 1,456 patients are still under treatment.

Jammu district leads the COVID fatality chart with 30 deaths followed by three each in Rajouri and Poonch, two each in Udhampur, Doda and Samba, and one each in Ramban, Kishtwar and Kathua districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)