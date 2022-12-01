JUST IN
Business Standard

Four more hospitals receive NQAS certification in Chhattisgarh

The evaluation of hospitals is conducted under 12 standards for the NQASC by the team of the Central Health and Family Welfare Ministry

Topics
Chhattisgarh | Health Ministry | public health

R Krishna Das  |  Raipur 

Public health, healthcare, doctors, coronavirus
Representative Image

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued National Quality Assurance Standard Certification (NQASC) to four more hospitals in Chhattisgarh. The objective of the NQASC is to strengthen facilities of hospitals and provide quality health care to the general public.

Of the hospitals, two are in Dhamtari and one each in Durg and Raigarh. The Union health ministry has issued NQAS certification to Gedra and Garadih Health and Wellness Centre (HWC) Sub Health Center in Dhamtari, Aheri Health and Wellness Center Sub Health Center in Durg, and Rambhata Urban Primary Health Center in Raigarh, a state government spokesperson said.

According to the evaluation done by the team of the Government of India on various standards of the hospitals, Garadih Sub Health Centre secured 94 per cent, Gedra Sub Health Centre and Rambhata Urban Primary Health Centre secured 90 per cent each, and Aheri Sub Health Centre secured 87 per cent marks. So far, 61 hospitals of the state have been given NQASC. These include 10 district hospitals, seven community health centers, 26 primary health centers, 13 urban primary health centers, and five sub health centers.

The evaluation of hospitals is conducted under 12 standards for the NQASC by the team of the Central Health and Family Welfare Ministry. For this, the quality of standards such as service delivery, patient satisfaction, clinical services, input, infection control, support services, quality management, and output of the hospitals are evaluated. Only the hospitals that pass all these evaluations are issued quality assurance certificates by the Centre.

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 21:28 IST

