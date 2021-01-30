France to close its borders to arrivals from outside European Union

-
ALSO READ
European Union secures 160 million doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine
European Union to give the green light to new Covid-19 vaccine contract
China imposes temporary travel ban on Pakistan passengers due to Covid-19
European Union concludes exploratory talks to buy potential Covid vaccine
European Union medical agency approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine
-
France says it's closing its borders to people arriving from outside the European Union starting Sunday to try to stop the growing spread of new variants of the virus and avoid a third lockdown.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the new measure Friday night after an emergency government health security meeting at the presidential palace, warning of a great risk from the new variants.
All those arriving from other EU countries will be required to produce a negative virus test, he said.
France already had limits on cross-border travel because of the virus, and imposed tougher checks in airports and ports last week.
International tourism to France has slowed to a trickle because of the pandemic, and restaurants and tourist sites have been closed since October along with many hotels.
France will also close all large shopping centers starting Sunday and limit travel to, and from, its overseas territories.
Castex ordered stepped-up police checks of those who violate France's 12-hour-a-day curfew, hold secret parties or reopen restaurants in defiance of a closure order in place since October.
Virus infections, hospitalizations and deaths have been rising steadily but not sharply in France in recent weeks, and many doctors have been urging a new nationwide shutdown like those imposed in several other European countries.
Citing the economic devastation of such measures, Castex said: Our duty is to put everything in place to avoid a new lockdown, and the coming days will be decisive.
France has reported among the world's highest virus death tolls, at 75,620, and more than 60% of its intensive care beds are occupied by virus patients.
More than ever we should do everything to respect the rules, Castex said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU