Business Standard

Free booster drive to salvage wastage of coronavirus vaccine doses

Rate of vaccination jumps from 153,000/day to 1.86 million in the 18-59 yr cohort after free booster drive was rolled out

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus | Health Ministry

Sohini Das & Ishaan Gera  |  Mumbai/New Delhi 

Coronavirus, vaccine, covid, drugs, clinical trials
Overall booster dose coverage for the eligible population has zoomed too – from 8 per cent on July 14 to nearly 14 per cent now

In mid-June, Maharashtra was sitting on 3.4 million Covishield doses that had an August expiry date and less than 10,000 Covaxin doses were set to expire in June itself.

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 20:27 IST

