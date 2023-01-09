JUST IN
Delhi colder than hills of Uttarakhand, Himachal for 5th day on trot
Business Standard

Freebie culture hurting economic growth, must end: L&T chairman A M Naik

State government finances must be spent on funding infrastructure projects, he says

Topics
L&T chief A M Naik | India Economic growth | L&T

Dev Chatterjee  |  Anand (Gujarat) 

A M Naik
A M Naik, group chairman, L&T

Competition among political parties to offer freebies is depriving India’s infrastructure sector of government funding and thus hampering economic growth, said chairman of L&T group A M Naik on Sunday.

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 12:22 IST

`
