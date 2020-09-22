JUST IN
From 500 to 5.6 million in 6 months, India's Covid-19 surge continues

While 88,935 people have died in India so far, the country has managed to keep the fatality rate at less than two per cent

Sachin P Mampatta & Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  Mumbai/New Delhi 

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment(PPE) collects a nasal sample from a policeman, during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) set up inside a police station, in Mumbai

From when the lockdown was imposed on March 24, the number of Covid-19 cases has shot up from 500 to almost 5.6 mn, making India one of the world’s worst-hit countries, second only to the US (6.86 mn cases).

While 88,935 people have died in India so far, the country has managed to keep the fatality rate at less than two per cent. With the virus spreading, the disease is no longer concentrated to a few districts.

While the curve seems to be decli­ning in US and Brazil, cases are still on the rise in India.


First Published: Tue, September 22 2020. 23:38 IST

