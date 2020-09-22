From 500 to 5.6 million in 6 months, India's Covid-19 surge continues

-
From when the lockdown was imposed on March 24, the number of Covid-19 cases has shot up from 500 to almost 5.6 mn, making India one of the world’s worst-hit countries, second only to the US (6.86 mn cases).
While 88,935 people have died in India so far, the country has managed to keep the fatality rate at less than two per cent. With the virus spreading, the disease is no longer concentrated to a few districts.
While the curve seems to be declining in US and Brazil, cases are still on the rise in India.
