From angry young man to cool old gentleman, 50 years of Amitabh Bachchan

Precisely at six one evening in 1969, young Amitabh Bachchan — recognisable then only from the headshots he had been sending around — arrived to meet Khwaja Ahmad Abbas in Mumbai. The director had assumed the aspiring actor was a local but he had travelled from Calcutta.

He left behind a handsome job there, Rs 1,600 a month, to make that appointment because “one has to take such chances”. In a Nehru jacket and churidar, his six-foot-two-inch frame looked further elongated, a picture that had fazed some filmmakers. “They all said I was too tall for their ...