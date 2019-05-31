From BJP spokesperson to defence minister, the rise of Nirmala Sitharaman

There are many videos of Parliamentary debates on YouTube. One of the most watched, with 2.2 million views, is that of Nirmala Sitharaman defending the Narendra Modi government on the Rafale deal allegations earlier this year in the Winter Session of Parliament. “In this House, I was called a liar, the Prime Minister was called a thief.

The remarks may have been expunged, but I clearly heard it,” said Sitharaman, defence minister in the previous government. “I don’t have a khandaan to boast of. I come from an ordinary background. I come from a middle class ...