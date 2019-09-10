From cigarette butts to straws, govt considers ban on 12 plastic products

Cigarette butts, one of the biggest plastic pollutants in the world, are among a list of items the Centre will crack down on soon to stop the circulation of single-use plastic in the country.

Straws, small cutlery, plastic sticks used for ear buds, balloons, flags and candies, thin carry bags (less than 50 microns), and non-woven carry bags are on the list of 12 plastic pollutants that the the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has proposed be banned. Though cigarette butts have filters to make smoking safer, it is mostly made up of cellulose acetate — a type of ...