From Cyclone Fani to Ness Wadia controversy, top events today

The extremely severe cyclonic storm moved menacingly close to the Odisha coast and will make the landfall in the morning. The state government has moved 1.1 million people to safety and advised the public to remain indoor on Friday

Controversy

IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia's suspended jail sentence of two years for illegal possession of drugs in Japan is likely to come up for discussion during the Committee of Administrators' (COA) next meeting in Mumbai on Friday.

Modi, Rahul rallies in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul gandhi will hold public rallies in Rajasthan on Friday.

Hindustan Unilever results

(HUL) is slated to release its March 2019 quarter (January-March 2019 period) results on Friday. While the sales growth is likely to remain strong on year-on-year (YoY) basis, analysts expect operating profit margins (OPM) to be under pressure, owing to increase in input cost prices such as cocoa.

to raise Rs 3,000 cr via bonds

will raise Rs 3,056.50 crore on Friday through issuance of bonds on a private placement basis. The proceeds will be utilised to meet capital expenditure requirements, working capital needs, existing loans refinancing and other general corporate requirements.