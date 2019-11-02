From half to two-thirds: More and more engineers take up civil service jobs

Nearly two-thirds of those rejected at the interview stage of the civil services exam this year were engineers, underlining the increasing desire among those with degrees in engineering to join civil services.

The general trend over the last few years is that of at least half of those filling the vacancies in the civil services - IAS, IPS, forest and foreign service, and other central services - or rejected at the interview stage, are engineers. The latest data put in the public domain indicates that engineers may have come to comprise not just half, but two-thirds of the annual ...