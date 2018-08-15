From healthcare scheme to space mission: Highlights of PM's I-Day speech

Addressing the country on the occassion of the 72nd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke about his government's achievements and asserted that its rise was being hailed by the world.

"While the country is brimming with self-confidence today, it is forging ahead with a new sense of commitment," he said.

The Prime Minister also used the stage to attack previous governments by drawing comparisons between the situation in 2013 and the present.

While decisions have been held back in the past due political and other compulsions, bold decisions like the GST are being taken now, he said.

Here are the key highlights of PM Modi's last speech ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections.

Healthcare scheme: PM Modi informed that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan (also known as Ayushman Bharat) will be launched on 25th September 2018. The Prime Minister said the scheme will have positive impact on 500 million Indians who cannot afford proper heathcare."It is high time we ensure that the poor of India get access to good quality and affordable healthcare."

Corruption: Iterating his government's achievements in it's fight against corruption, the PM said they were able to wipe out a large number of fake beneficiaries of government schemes since coming to power. "We will not forgive the corrupt and those who have black money," he said.

PM Modi also used the occassion to thank honest tax payers of the country. "The honest taxpayer of India has a major role in the progress of the nation. It is due to them that so many people are fed, the lives of the poor are transformed," he said.

He said the number of direct tax payers has seen a considerable jump in the past few years by going up to about 70 million from 40 million in 2013.





Crime against women and women empowerment: Taking note of increasing incidents of rape, PM Modi said he will do everything to ensure justice for Indian women.

"The practice of instant triple talaq had left Muslim women miserable. Our government has strived to table the bill in Parliament. But there are a few people who do not want us to proceed," the Prime Minister said.

He acknowledged the fact that three women judges were delivering justice in the Supreme Court presently, while claiming that his cabinet was the first since independence to have so many women.

Extremism contained: The Prime Minister said many parts of the country were witnessing historic peace. "Left Wing extremism-affected areas in the country have come down to 90 from 126".



Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi said his government will soon fulfill Kashmir's demand for local body elections. He said his government wanted to take the path of peace to resolve the Kashmir issue.





Farmers: The Prime Minister used to occassion to reiterate his government's resolve to double farmers' income by 2022. "We aim to double the income of farmers by 2022. A lot of people raise doubts about this. But we are firm in our decision," PM Modi said.

Government's recent decision to hike minimum selling price (MSP) of food grains by an unprecedented level also found a mention in the Prime Minister's speech.

India's progress in the space sector: Lauding the scientists of the country, PM Modi said the country was proud that it was able to able to lauch a successful mission to Mars in the very first attempt."We have dreamed that by 2022 we will send an Indian space shuttle piloted by an India in the space to become the fourth country to put a human in the space," he said.