From ICSE results 2019 to Rahul Gandhi's rally in Bihar, top events today

Before you start your day, take a look at the in the country that are likely to make headlines today: From to Rahul Gandhi's rally in Bihar, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.

1. ICSE Result 2019: CISCE to Release Class 10 Results today

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), will declare the in New Delhi today. The CISCE will release the for the class 10th students on its official website at cisce.org after a press conference.

"The council will announce the results at 3 pm on May 7. The results will be made available through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMS," said CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon. Read on...

2. Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 to launch in India today

Nokia's brand licensee HMD Global is set to bring the next wave of Nokia smartphones to India. The Finnish smartphone company globally unveiled four smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 held at Barcelona, namely the Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 1 Plus. The line-up also included a feature phone, the Nokia 210.

Nokia in a Twitter post teased a smartphone with an LED power button that would be launched on 7 May. This has led many of us to believe that the smartphone in the spotlight might either be the Nokia 4.2 or Nokia 3.2, or if we are lucky—both.

3. Kamarajar Port pre-bid meet today

DIPAM, the disinvestment department of the Finance ministry is set to see flurry of engagements in the coming months with a pre-bid meeting set for May for Kamarajar Port on May 7.

A pre-bid meeting for Transaction Advisor and Legal Advisor for Strategic Disinvestment of Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL), will take place on May 7. Sources said in the next six months, the Kamarajar Port disinvestment should reach a finality stage as it is a disinvestment case similar to HPCL-ONGC deal that fetched government around Rs 37,000 crore. Read on...

4. Chopper case: Court to hear Rajeev Saxena's plea to travel abroad today

A Delhi court Saturday posted for May 7 plea of Rajeev Saxena, a middleman-turned-approver in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam, seeking permission to travel abroad.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar, before whom the matter came up for hearing, posted it for May 7. The court had earlier issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saxena's plea to travel to Europe, UK and Dubai in May. Read on...

5. BSE board to meet today to consider a share buyback, final dividend

BSE board will meet today to consider a share buyback. The board will consider the audited financial results for 2018-19, and the final divid­end.

If approved, this will be BSE’s second share buyback. Last year, it had bought Rs 166 crore worth of shares under its open market buyback programme. Shares of BSE ended little-changed at Rs 616 on Thursday. Read on...

6. NCLAT to hear about Essar Steel's resolution process today

The Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to hear the resolution process of debt-ridden firm Essar Steel today. The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the company had moved an urgent plea to seek an early hearing in this matter. An NCLAT bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya Tuesday directed the matter to be listed on May 7. The NCLAT was scheduled to hear the Essar Steel matter on May 13, where operational creditors and other stake holders of Essar Steel have moved over distribution of Rs 42,000 crore coming in from ArcelorMittal. Read on...

7. to visit Chaibasa and Dhanbad on May 7