Chopper case: Court to hear Rajeev Saxena's plea to travel abroad on May 7

A Saturday posted for May 7 plea of Rajeev Saxena, a middleman-turned-approver in a case related to the chopper scam, seeking permission to travel abroad.

Arvind Kumar, before whom the matter came up for hearing, posted it for May 7.

The court had earlier issued notice to the (ED) on Saxena's plea to travel to Europe, UK and in May.

Saxena has sought permission to travel abroad on the ground of medical ailments.

The court had earlier allowed Saxena to turn approver and his plea for grant of pardon on the condition that he will fully disclose all information in the case.

He was earlier granted bail by the court on medical grounds after perusal of reports submitted by AIIMS.

Saxena, at two Dubai-based firms -- and -- is one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by the ED in the Rs 3,600-crore scam.