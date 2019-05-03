Kamarajar Port pre-bid meet on May 7

DIPAM, the disinvestment department of the is set to see flurry of engagements in the coming months with a pre-bid meeting set for May for Kamarajar Port on May 7.

A pre-bid meeting for of (KPL), will take place on May 7.

Sources said in the next six months, the Kamarajar Port disinvestment should reach a finality stage as it is a disinvestment case similar to HPCL- deal that fetched government around Rs 37,000 crore.

DIPAM would need a big deal like Kamarajar also to achieve the current fiscal target of Rs 90,000 crore, they said though other options like ETFs are always there.

In March this year, the Centre decided to divest its stake in the Kamarajar Port Ltd. (KPL) to Trust (ChPT) in a single process through strategic sale.

The (CCEA) gave its in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment of 100 per cent equity shares of KPL to ChPT in a single stage process by following aarm's length' principles.

The currently holds 67 per cent of shares and Trust 33 per cent shares in Kamarajar Port Ltd. will get 67% stake post divestment of buying government stake.

This is being seen as one of the biggest strategic disinvestment deals and in line with mega Rs 36,915 crore ONGC-HPCL deal of 2018 and the more recent of (DCI) 73.44 per cent share sell-off to a consortium of four State-owned ports, comprising Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Paradeep Port Trust, and - for Rs 1,050 crore.

DIPAM has already received bids of legal advisers for disinvestment of shareholding of in BEML's shareholding as on date is 2,69,376 shares constituting to 96.56% of equity.

For Follow On Public Offer technical bids will now be opened on May 17. The government holds 98.99% stake in

The Cabinet has approved IPOs of Telecommunication Consultants (India) (TCIL), India, (NSC), (THDC), Water & Power Consultancy Services (India) (WAPCOS) and FCI Aravali Gypsum and Minerals (India) (FAGMIL).

Government also seeks to invite expression of interest for selling its 100 per cent stake in Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd .

