From insurance claims to accident policy, here're the key court orders

SC upholds insurance claim rejections Life insurance companies won three cases in the Supreme Court last week as it upheld the rejection of claims on various grounds. In its judgment in one of these three cases, Reliance Life Insurance Co vs Rekhabai, the court set aside the order of the National Consumer Commission which allowed the claim.

The deceased had taken life policies from both Reliance and Max New York. The wife collected money from Max and then approached Reliance with a claim. Reliance stated that her husband had not disclosed that he had another policy, which was against ...