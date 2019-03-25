From Jet Airways meet to RR vs KXIP IPL 2019 match: Top news of the day

Before you start the day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From match to Jet Airways board meeting, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.

1. Jet board approval to crisis-hit Jet Airways management change today

Read on... The lenders to Jet Airways worked through the weekend to finalise the details of a new resolution plan to rescue the failing airline. That includes an emergency funding of at least Rs 1,500 crore. The plan prepared by the lenders’ consortium, led by the State Bank of India, will be discussed at the Jet board meeting scheduled for Monday, according to sources in the know. It is learnt that a change in the Jet management, including a new board chairman, could be executed immediately after the board approvals.

2. IPL 2019: match today

Read on... In Match 4 of VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Rajasthan Royals will start their IPL campaign against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

3. SC to hear on Monday Opposition plea for VVPAT count

The Supreme Court will resume on Monday after the Holi break hearing on several pending matters including a petition by 21 opposition leaders seeking random count of VVPAT slips of at least 50 per cent EVMs in each Assembly constituency before declaration the Lok Sabha election results.

Read on... The court had last week sought the Election Commission's response on the plea led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for a check of the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips.

4. Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Court to frame charges today

A Special POCSO court will frame charges in the today.

Read on... Addition Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshta, while reserving the verdict, had said, "Charges under POCSO Act which carries stricter punishment will be framed in all cases where the victim is 12-14 years of age."

5. Last day for filing of nominations for Phase 1 of Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Offices of Returning Officers to be closed at 3pm. Collector and District Election Officer A Md Imtiaz said that all the candidates who report to the respective Returning Officer before 3 pm will be considered for the filing of nominations for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Read on... At a press conference on Sunday, Imtiaz said that all the arrangements to face last-minute rush on Monday, the last day for filing of nominations, have been made.

6. Congress Working Committee to meet today

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is scheduled to meet today and is likely to discuss the poll preparedness for the Lok Sabha polls, party sources said.

The meeting will be held at the Congress office in New Delhi.

Read on... According to party sources, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has convened the meeting of the highest decision-making body. which had its last meeting at Ahmedabad in Gujarat on March 12.

7. Israel's PM Netanyahu to meet Trump on Monday

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with US President Donald Trump.

The two leaders are scheduled to meet on Monday at the White House and on Tuesday over dinner, reports Xinhua news agency.

Read on...



8. SC to hear plea on the status of DA case against Mulayam, Akhilesh

The SC will hear a plea today demanding to know the progress the CBI has made in the last seven years in its probe into alleged disproportionate assets of former UP chief ministers and SP leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Prateek Yadav.

Read on...



9. Apple's 'Show Time' event On a petition filed by Congress leader Vishwanath Chaturvedi, the SC had on March 1, 2007, directed the CBI to “inquire into allegations relating to Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh and Prateek as well as Dimple Yadav in the writ petition and find out as to whether the allegations made by the petitioner with regard to disproportionate assets is correct or not”. The prime minister's office stated that Netanyahu will discuss with Trump "the Iranian aggression, Iran's efforts to entrench militarily in Syria, how to prevent Iran from attaining nuclear weapons, and the tightening of cooperation on security and intelligence matters."

When Apple boss Tim Cook (pictured) takes the stage at the Steve Jobs Theater in Silicon Valley on Monday, he will usher in a new era for the world’s largest technology company.