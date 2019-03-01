From law and order to counter-terrorism, CRPF is juggling multiple roles

Shyam Babu had a sense of foreboding after a Naxal ambush on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) killed 76 jawans in Dantewada in April 2010. The CRPF constable from Uttar Pradesh was posted in Chhattisgarh at the time, and the deadliest attack by Naxals on Indian soldiers made him reconsider his job.

His peasant father and some relatives, however, persuaded him to continue, saying there was nothing to return to at their home in Kanpur Dehat district. On February 14 this year, Shyam Babu was among the 39 CRPF jawans who lost their lives when a suicide bomber rammed into their ...