India Oil, Bajaj Auto Q4 results to Modi, Rahul rallies: Top events today

Election rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a rally in Ludhiana and Khargone (MP) on the last day of campaigning on May 17. president is scheduled to visit Shimla for election campaigning.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, IOC, Apollo and Bajaj Auto will announce results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2019 on Friday, May 17, 2019 after their board meetings.

SC to hear on plea by SP-BSP alliance candidate

The Supreme Court to hear on Friday (May 17) a plea by a candidate of the SP-BSP alliance from Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh seeking protection from arrest in a rape case lodged against him. Read more...

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the result of Selection Post Phase VI Higher Secondary Level 2018-2019 on Friday. Candidates appeared in the exam will be able to check their result on the official website.

OnePlus 7 Pro will be available from Friday

The OnePlus 7 Pro will available for all starting Friday (May 17). Only the Mirror Grey colour variant of the phone is being sold right now and the Nebula Blue version will go on sale on May 28. The OnePlus had unveiled the new OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 phones on May 14.

Realme C2 next sale in India to be held on Friday



The Realme C2 will be going up for its next sale on Friday, May 17. Realme C2 was launched alongside the Realme 3 Pro late last month, and is the latest budget smartphone in the company's lineup.