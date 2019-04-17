From Lok Sabha election rallies to Jet Airways bidding, top events today

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines. From Lok Sabha election rallies to Jet Airways bidding, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for Wednesday.

Rahul in Kerala: Congress PresidentRahul Gandhi addressed public rallies in Pathanapuram and Pathanamthitta yesterday and will visit Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram today. He is contesting from Wayanad seat in Kerala, along with his traditional bastion Amethi.

Kerala, which has 20 Lok Sabha seats at stake, will go to polls on April 23. Modi in Solapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Madha Lok Sabha constituency of Solapur district today.

Jet Airways bidding: Four bidders — Etihad Airways, TPG Capital, government-owned sovereign fund NIIF and Indigo Partners have been qualified to participate in the bidding process. Their bid documents are likely to be out today. Read more

Mindtree results: Midcap IT company Mindtree is set to come out with March quarter results for FY19 today. While it is expected to deliver steady revenue growth, EBIT margin may see some pressure due to an increase in investments in digital talents. Click here for more details

AAP-Congress talks: A fresh round of talks will likely be held between Aam Aadmi Party and Congress today, where the AAP will propose a tie-up in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh with a seat-sharing ratio of 5:2 in the capital, according to PTI.

Navy chief's foreign visit: Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba will begin a four-day visit to Thailand today with an aim to further consolidate maritime cooperation between the two countries. He will hold extensive talks with Thailand's Chief of Defence Forces General Ponpipaat Benyasri and Admiral Luechai Ruddit, Commander-in-Chief of Royal Thai Navy, besides meeting other senior government officials, the Navy said. Read more