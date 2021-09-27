From Z-Morh to Zojila tunnels, Ladakh to get a bit closer to Srinagar

-
The all weather connectivity between Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh is a step closer to reality with an “escape tunnel” with Rs 2,300-crore Z-Morh tunnel.
While this would connect Srinagar to Sonamarg during winter months, another technological feat would be achieved with the Rs 4,600-crore Zojila Tunnel that would further connect to Leh in the Ladakh region.
Strategically built at 11,578 feet high altitude, Zojila tunnel uses New Austrian Tunnel Method (NATM) technology that allows for ventilation and evacuation. According to Brig Gurjeet Singh Kamo, executive director, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), the Jammu and Kashmir region will have 10 national highways and one expressway between Delhi and Katra. The government-owned NHIDCL is the nodal agency for Z-Morh and Zojila tunnel projects. Works worth Rs 6,500 crore have been completed while those worth Rs 22,500 crore are ongoing.
Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd has undertaken the 14.5-km Zojila project and APCO is building the 6.5-km Z-Morh tunnel under the EPC mode.
The 11,500 feet high Zojila tunnel is being vertically constructed because of the altitude. The Zojila project has a 5-km approach road, and 6.5-km tunnel.
The tunnels also integrate Kargil to Kashmir valley. The Zojila tunnel is 14.15 km long, which is India’s longest road tunnel and Asia’s longest bi-directional tunnel.
Work at Z-Morh is expected to be over by next year against the target of December 2023 while the Zojila project would be over by 2026, said Brig Kamo.
