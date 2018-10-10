JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India having trouble creating enough new jobs for its massive workforce
Business Standard

Fuel price hike: Diesel up 25 paise across cities, petrol unchanged

In Delhi, diesel is priced at Rs 74.35 per litre, up from Rs 74.11 on Tuesday

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

petrol diesel price hike
Petrol prices have remained at Tuesday's level

Relief from last week's fuel price cut may not last soon as prices have continued to increase since then.

Today, diesel prices have been hiked by by around 25 paise across the four metro cities. Petrol prices have remained constant.

In the national capital, diesel is priced at Rs 74.35 per litre, up from Rs 74.11 on Tuesday.

Similarly, diesel is now being retailed at Rs 77.93 in Mumbai, Rs 76.20 in Kolkata and Rs 78.61 in Chennai.

As there is no hike in petrol prices, the fuel continues to be retailed at Rs 82.26 in Delhi, Rs 87.73 in Mumbai, Rs 84.09 in Kolkata and Rs 85.5 in Chennai.

In the wake of protests against high fuel prices, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, on Thursday, announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices and directed the state governments to implement the same.

While the revision in prices has been implemented in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand and Goa, a number of states are yet to implement the decision.

Price of fuel varies from day to day and region to region due to changing crude oil prices and application of local taxes.

Petrol:
City New rates (Rs) Previous rates (Rs) (on Oct. 9) Hike (Paise)
Delhi 82.26 82.26 0
Mumbai 87.73 87.73 0
Chennai 85.5 85.5 0
Kolkata 84.09 84.09 0
Diesel:
City New rates (Rs) Previous rates (Rs) (on Oct. 9) Hike (Paise)
Delhi 74.35 74.11 24
Mumbai 77.93 77.68 25
Chennai 78.61 78.35 26
Kolkata 76.2 75.96 24

First Published: Wed, October 10 2018. 08:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements