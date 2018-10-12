Fuel prices hiked again: Check city-wise petrol, diesel rates here

JUST IN
Himalayas facing 'climate change crisis', at greater risk of catastrophes
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Friday's fuel price rise is the latest in a series of hikes in petrol and diesel prices in the last few months

Fuel prices continued to soar on Friday, with petrol and diesel rates being hiked by 12 paise and 29 paise across metro cities, respectively.

In the national capital, petrol is being retailed at Rs 82.48 per litre, up from Rs 82.36 on Thursday.

With a similar increase, petrol is now priced at Rs 87.94 in Mumbai, Rs 85.73 in Chennai and Rs 84.31 in Kolkata.

Diesel rates have escalated to Rs 74.90 per litre in Delhi.

In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel is being retailed at Rs 78.51, Rs 79.2 and Rs 76.75, respectively.

Friday's fuel price rise is the latest in a series of hikes in the last few months.

Last week, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel. Most states, including Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Jharkhand, had also announced a cut in taxes.

The move came after the Opposition repeatedly blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices.

Petrol:
City New rates (Rs) Previous rates (Rs) (on Oct. 9) Hike (Paise)
Delhi 82.48 82.36 12
Mumbai 87.94 87.82 12
Chennai 85.73 85.61 12
Kolkata 84.31 84.19 12
Diesel:
City New rates (Rs) Previous rates (Rs) (on Oct. 9) Hike (Paise)
Delhi 74.90 74.62 28
Mumbai 78.51 78.22 29
Chennai 79.20 78.90 30
Kolkata 76.75 76.47 28

First Published: Fri, October 12 2018. 08:36 IST

