Fuel prices hiked again: Check city-wise petrol, diesel rates here

Fuel prices continued to soar on Friday, with petrol and diesel rates being hiked by 12 paise and 29 paise across metro cities, respectively.
In the national capital, petrol is being retailed at Rs 82.48 per litre, up from Rs 82.36 on Thursday.
With a similar increase, petrol is now priced at Rs 87.94 in Mumbai, Rs 85.73 in Chennai and Rs 84.31 in Kolkata.
Diesel rates have escalated to Rs 74.90 per litre in Delhi.
In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel is being retailed at Rs 78.51, Rs 79.2 and Rs 76.75, respectively.
Friday's fuel price rise is the latest in a series of hikes in the last few months.
Last week, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel. Most states, including Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Jharkhand, had also announced a cut in taxes.
The move came after the Opposition repeatedly blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices.Petrol:
|City
|New rates (Rs)
|Previous rates (Rs) (on Oct. 9)
|Hike (Paise)
|Delhi
|82.48
|82.36
|12
|Mumbai
|87.94
|87.82
|12
|Chennai
|85.73
|85.61
|12
|Kolkata
|84.31
|84.19
|12
|City
|New rates (Rs)
|Previous rates (Rs) (on Oct. 9)
|Hike (Paise)
|Delhi
|74.90
|74.62
|28
|Mumbai
|78.51
|78.22
|29
|Chennai
|79.20
|78.90
|30
|Kolkata
|76.75
|76.47
|28
