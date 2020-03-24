Fuel prices see minor changes, check petrol and diesel rates today

have undergone slight changes on Tuesday amid the lockdown across several cities in the country. Petrol and diesel prices were left unchanged by the fuel retailers for seven days in a row. The last time the rates were changed was on March 16.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 69.63 per litre and diesel at Rs 62.33 per litre today. In Mumbai, petrol is selling at Rs 75.28 per litre and diesel at Rs 65.19 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 72.26 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.69 per litre. In Bengaluru, petrol is now selling at Rs 71.95 and diesel at Rs 64.40. In Gurgaon, people will have to pay Rs 70.38 per litre for petrol and Rs 62.25 per litre for diesel.



In the international market, the crude oil futures climbed nearly 3 per cent on Tuesday in light trading as the Trump administration launched an effort to work with Saudi Arabia to stabilise oil prices.

The prices of petrol and diesel can increase further as Parliament passed Finance Bill on Monday to allow the government to increase special additional by Rs 18 and Rs 12 respectively. This compares to present limit of Rs 10 and Rs 4 for petrol and diesel respectively.

The government had increased on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre after a crash in oil prices in global markets. With the passage of the Finance Bill 2020, the government has got another mandate to increase the duty further.