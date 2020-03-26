Fuel prices see minor changes, check petrol and diesel rates today

-
There has been slight change in the prices of petrol and diesel on Thursday. Oil prices are stable for the last several days. The consumption of petrol and diesel has also been decreasing steadily due to the coronavirus-induced 21-day lockdown across the country.
Petrol is being sold at a rate of Rs 69.63 per litre in Delhi, Rs 75.28 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 75.27 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 75.26 per litre in Chennai. As far as diesel prices are concerned, a litre of the fuel is priced at Rs 62.33 per litre in Delhi, Rs 65.19 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 64.60 per litre in Kolkata. The price of diesel in Chennai is Rs 65.69 per litre.
In the international market, oil prices were mixed on Thursday following three days of gains, with the prospect of rapidly dwindling demand due to coronavirus travel bans and lockdowns offsetting hopes a $2-trillion emergency stimulus by the US will shore up the economic activity.
Petrol price in other major cities
Agra - Rs 71.70 per litre
Ahmedabad - Rs 67.15 per litre
Allahabad - Rs 71.93 per litre
Aurangabad – Rs 76.37 per litre
Bengaluru - Rs 71.95 per litre
Bhopal- Rs 77.56 per litre
Bhubaneswar - Rs 68.56 per litre
Chandigarh - Rs 65.80 per litre
Diesel price in other major cities
Agra - Rs 62.62 per litre
Ahmedabad - Rs 65.17 per litre
Allahabad – Rs 62.89 per litre
Aurangabad - Rs 66.28 per litre
Bengaluru - Rs 64.40 per litre
Bhopal- Rs 68.27 per litre
Bhubaneswar - Rs 66.69 per litre
Chandigarh - Rs 59.29 per litre
