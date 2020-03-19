Fuel prices unchanged: Check today's petrol, diesel prices in metros

Fuel prices in the capital and other cities remained unchanged on Thursday. Thereby, retaining yesterday's prices with slight changes in cities like Bhubaneshwar, Jaipur and Gurgaon.

In New Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 69.59 per litre for the day, while in Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 72.29 per litre.

Chennai, Mumbai and Bangalore also saw no change in fuel prices, with petrol costing Rs 72.28, Rs 75.30 and Rs 71.97 per litre, respectively.

As far as diesel is concerned, people in the capital will have to shell out Rs 62.29 per litre. While, the prices in Kolkata and Mumbai are Rs 64.62 and Rs 65.21 per litre, respectively.

Cities with slight change in fuel prices

In Gurgaon, the price of petrol rose by Rs 0.24 paise. Today's price stands at Rs 70.21 per litre, compared to yesterday's Rs 69.97 per litre.

Petrol prices in Bhubaneshwar, Jaipur also saw slight changes with the fuel now costing Rs 68.63 and Rs 74.03 per litre, respectively.

In the international market, oil prices plunged on Wednesday, with US crude futures hitting an 18-year low, as governments worldwide accelerated lockdowns to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil futures have lost more than half their value in the past 10 days as schools have closed, businesses have shuttered and governments worldwide have urged residents to limit gatherings.