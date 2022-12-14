JUST IN
G-20 mulls converting its global infra hub into a multilateral body

If plan goes through, it will become the second G-20 initiative to turn into a full-fledged organisation, after Financial Stability Board

Topics
G20  | International Monetary Fund | Financial Stability Board

Arup Roychoudhury  |  Bengaluru 

India's G20 presidency
Currently the GIH's work is limited to acting as a knowledge sharing hub, to produce data and insights that inform policy and infrastructure delivery

The G-20 is considering turning its Global Infrastructure Hub into a multilateral institution on the lines of the Financial Stability Board. If this plan goes through, it will become the second G-20 initiative to turn into a full-fledged organisation, after the FSB.

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 17:33 IST

