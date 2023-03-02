G20 foreign ministers' meet: Jaishankar stresses need to find common ground

There is an urgent need to find common ground. This was the primary message from External Affairs Minister as he opened the first Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of the in Delhi on Thursday.

A crisis-ridden world becoming more and more polarised on issues that should be bringing it together found special mention in Jaishankar's address.

The two-day meet will set the tone for the global grouping’s foreign policy deliberations this year.

"We may not always be of one mind. In fact, there are some matters of sharp opinions, differences, and views. Yet, we must find common ground, and provide directions because that is what the world expects of us," Jaishankar told his counterparts.

While has repeatedly voiced this sentiment, its reiteration has found support from other nations.

The foreign minister flagged the impact of the Covid pandemic, concerns on fragile supply chains, anxiety over a looming global debt crisis, multiple conflicts and disruptions due to climate change.

In the inaugural address, Prime Minister also stressed on the global multilateral order being in crisis. He pointed out that the fallout of this has hit developing countries the most.

Jaishankar also pointed to concerns closer home. Food, fertiliser and fuel are make or break challenges for developing nations, he stressed.

A joint statement and ‘family photo’

The government is working to ensure that the first G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in results in a joint statement, officials had told Business Standard on Wednesday.

Widening differences between Russia, China and the Western nations over the war in Ukraine have seen walkouts and diplomatic battles at previous such meets where no joint statements could be issued.

This was the case also at the recently concluded G20 finance ministers’ and central bank governors’ meet in Bengaluru. Russia had blamed the "confrontational" approach of the "collective West" over the situation in Ukraine.

Finally, a chair's summary was issued by at the end of the meeting in its capacity as the holder of the G20 presidency.

Being a key bridge between Russia and the West, New Delhi has worked, especially, to prevent a walkout by one or more of the participants. However, given the mood, the possibility of it happening cannot be ruled out, sources in the know said.

In such a scenario, they hinted on Thursday morning that the signature G20 family photo ceremony might not take place.

Indian diplomacy at work

Jaishankar opened the first meeting of the G20 foreign ministers with a minute of silence for the nearly 45,000 victims of the back-to-back earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria last month.

Despite some diplomatic tussles with Turkey, most notably over its relationship with Pakistan and statements on various issues, New Delhi has been at the forefront of providing material aid and personal support to Turkey.