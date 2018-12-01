G20 to negotiate draft communique 'until last minute': Argentina

-
G20 leaders were due to discuss climate change at the morning session of their summit on Saturday and negotiations on a draft communique were expected to last until the final minute, a spokesperson for the Argentine G20 sherpa said.
Leaders were close to agreement on wording over reform of the World Trade Organization and had "advanced a lot" on trade, the spokesperson said: "We are going to negotiate till the last minute".
Earlier, European officials had said that G20 nations had agreed to commit to reforming the World Trade Organization in a preliminary draft of the communique due to be released at the end of a two-day meeting of the bloc on Saturday.
The officials also said that language regarding migration and refugees in the draft communique would be kept to a minimum while the wording on climate change would not show any backtracking. The communique still needs final endorsment from member nations.
