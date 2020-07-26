JUST IN
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: A 'minister in hurry' with deep roots in the RSS

In 2014, Shekhawat debuted in the Lok Sabha from Jodhpur. In the "Modi wave" that swamped Rajasthan, his win was another statistic among the 25 seats in the BJP's kitty

Radhika Ramaseshan 

It’s not mere happenstance or luck that brought Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a good place. If Dharmendra Pradhan earned his stripes by overseeing the implementation of the Ujjwala Yojana, the crown jewel of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first tenure in office, it has fallen on Shekhawat to oversee the execution of Modi 2.0’s flagship Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Mission is the highpoint of the newly constituted Jal Shakti ministry, which amalgamated water resources and drinking water and sanitation, and encompassed the Namami Gange project into one entity. Its objective is to ...

First Published: Sun, July 26 2020. 17:09 IST

