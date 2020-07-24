Gajendra Singh Shekhawat faces probe over alleged credit society scam

A sessions court in Jaipur has ordered the Rajasthan Police to investigate a credit society scam, allegedly involving BJP leader and Union Minister

The development comes amid allegations by the Congress that the minister is involved in a bid to topple the government.

Shekhawat, his wife, and others are named in the complaint linked to Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society, in which thousands of investors allegedly lost Rs 900 crore a year ago. The Jaipur Special Operation Group (SOG) has been investigating the case since August 2019.

The complainants have now alleged money was transferred to the companies owned by Shekhawat, his wife, and others, but their roles were never investigated.

Shekhawat's name was not mentioned in the chargesheet filed by the SOG then. Later, a magistrate's court also rejected an application to include him in the chargesheet.





The applicants, who said they had invested in the scheme, then approached the additional district judge’s court, which issued directions that their complaint should also be investigated. The complainants alleged that the SOG tried to protect the minister and others who were not named in the chargesheet.

In their application to the magistrate's court, complainants Gulam Singh and Laboo Singh claimed that a money trail mentioned in the FIR led to companies allegedly linked to the minister.

Last week, Rajasthan Chief Minister had named Shekhawat among BJP leaders who were allegedly involved in deal-making with rebel Congress MLAs.

The SOG has already sent a notice to the Union minister in another case involving audio clips that purportedly indicate efforts to lure Congress MLAs in Rajasthan.