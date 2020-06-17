Galwan clash: Rahul hails martyred soldier, Mamata announces compensation

Congress MP on Wednesday wrote to the wife of a fallen soldier from Tamil Nadu, hailing him as a hero and said the nation bowed to his sacrifice.

"I am deeply pained by the tragic death of your husband, Thiru K Palani.

Today, the entire nation bows its head to him for his sacrifice," Gandhi said in a letter to Vanathi Devi, wife of slain havildar K Palani, news agency PTI reported.

The soldier gave his life to the nation to ensure that every Indian citizen can live in peace and freedom, he said adding, "we will never forget his patriotism and spirit."

"As we mourn the loss of a hero, I salute your courage in the face of tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family in this difficult moment", he said.

The condolence letter was made available to the media by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee.

West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh and a government job for kin of each of the two from the state who died during clashes.

Rajesh Orang of Birbhum district and Bipul Roy of Alipurduar were among the 20 personnel killed in the fierce clash on Monday night.

My heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave men martyred at #GalwanValley. I'm at pain to say that two of them belonged to West Bengal: Sepoy Rajesh Orang (Vill Belgoria, PS Md Bazar, Birbhum) & Bipul Roy on General Duty (Vill Bindipara, PS Samuktala, Alipurduar), Banerjee tweeted.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president said the government should not only give a strategic, but also an economic reply to China.

"Seeing the violent behaviour of China, the Indian government should not only give a strategic but an economic reply also to them," he said.

Congress General Secretary and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Wednesday said that India will take back every inch of its territory from China and not let the sacrifices of its troops go in vain.

"China has stabbed India from the back. 20 personnel lost their lives in the Galwan valley in Ladakh.

We will not let the sacrifices of our brave go in vain. The entire country is standing firmly behind its armed forces," Rawat said.

"Our enemies should know that in 1971, India had heralded the birth of a new nation on the map of the world. In 1965 and 1999, Indian forces had driven away Pakistan from its territory. They should know that India will take back every inch of its territory from China," he added.