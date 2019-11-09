Generation 1947: A Mumbai exhibition on stories from India's first citizens

Mithoo Coorlawala has made all kinds of history in her 102 years. She did her master’s from Cambridge University’s Newnham College in 1938-39 when it was rare not just for Indian women but for women anywhere to be doing so.

The idea of women’s colleges being set up caused such a furore that women graduates were given degrees by post without convocation at least for the next decade. Decades later, in 1998, as that college celebrated 50 years of formally awarding women degrees, Coorlawala picked hers up publicly for the first time in academic dress worn over a Parsi ...