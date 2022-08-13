Generally cloudy sky with drizzle expected during the day in Delhi: IMD

JUST IN
A generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle is expected during the day in the national capital, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said on Saturday.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vehicles move slowly during a traffic jam following heavy rain, near Akshardham in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

A generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle is expected during the day in the national capital, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said on Saturday.

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius, whereas the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 36 degrees celsius, the IMD bulletin said.

At 8.30 am, the relative humidity was 80 per cent, it said.

The city's air quality index (AQI) was "satisfactory" (56) around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 11:20 IST

