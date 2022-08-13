News updates: PM to host CWG 2022 medal winners at official residence today
Live news updates: India wrapped up its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign at fourth position with 61 medals (22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze)
Topics Narendra Modi | CWG | Commonwealth Games
BS Web Team |
New Delhi
Last Updated at August 13, 2022 08:09 IST
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
PM Narendra Modi has already wished every athlete who won a medal for the country.
Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host all the medal winners of the Commonwealth 2022 games at his official residence at 11 am on Saturday. This is the first time the Prime Minister will physically interact with the winners of the Commonwealth Games after their spectacular performance in Birmingham.
The AAP on Friday sought to remain equidistant from the BJP-led NDA and the UPA comprising the Congress, saying it is for the JD(U) and its allies to decide if they want Nitish Kumar as their prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear next week the plea of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) which alleged that a smear campaign against the vaccination drive and modern medicines are being conducted in the country. A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Krishna Murari was told by a lawyer, representing the IMA, that a concerted effort is being made to discourage the vaccinations, including the COVID-19 jab drive, and the use of allopathic medicines in the country.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh