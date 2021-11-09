George Fernandes, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj conferred Padma awards

Former Union ministers George Fernandes, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj and former President of Mauritius Anerood Jugnauth were on Monday conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously for their exceptional and distinguished service in two civil investiture ceremonies held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The face of women boxing in India M C Mary Kom, who is a six-time AIBA women's boxing champion, Shri Shri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Udupi (posthumous), popularly known as Shri Pejavara Swamiji, were also honoured with the Padma Vibhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others.

Former defence minister Manohar Parrikar (posthumous), who had also served as chief minister of Goa, chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra, chairman of Sundaram-Clayton Group, Venu Srinivasan, former Nagaland chief minister of Nagaland S C Jamir were given Padma Bhushan.

Badminton star P V Sindhu, Kashmiri political leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Tsering Landol, the first gynaecologist from Leh, bilingual author Manoj Das (posthumous), Krishnammal Jagannathan, a social activist from Tamil Nadu, were also among those who received the Padma Bhushan award.

Bollywood star Kangna Ranaut, film producer Karan Johar, television and film producer Ekta Kapoor, senior Professor at PGIMER, Chandigarh, Digambar Behera, internationally renowned Indian classical dance exponent Indira P P Bora were among those conferred the Padma Shri.

There were two ceremonies for the years 2020 and 2021 held in the morning and evening.

Among the awards given away were seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 122 Padma Shri awards for the years 2020 and 2021.





President Ram Nath Kovind presents the Padma Bhushan Award to TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi

The are given in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- and announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

Those awarded Padma Vibhushan include former union ministers George Fernandes (posthumous), Arun Jaitley (posthumous), Sushma Swaraj (posthumous) and Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, Hindustani classical and semi-classical vocalist.

President Kovind termed Fernandes as a veteran political leader and trade unionist, who was a "champion of the poor and devoted his life to uplifting the cause of the downtrodden".

The award was received by Fernades' wife Leila Kabir.

The President described Jaitley as an outstanding parliamentarian and a distinguished lawyer", who made significant contributions in judicial reforms, electoral reforms and progressive social and economic legislations.

The award was received by Jaitley's wife Sangeeta Jaitley.

Kovind said Swaraj was a visionary leader, deeply rooted in Indian traditions.

She was "embodied the empowerment of women and was a woman of many firsts," Kovind said in another tweet.

The award was received by Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj.

President Kovind also presented Padma Shri to Harekala Hajabba, an orange vendor in Mangalore who saved money to build a school in his village and Mohammad Shareef, a cycle mechanic turned social worker who performed last rites of unclaimed dead bodies with full dignity.

Abdul Jabbar Khan (posthumous) from Bhopal, who was known for his fight for justice for victims of Bhopal gas tragedy, was also awarded Padma Shri.

Padma Shri was given to Leela Josho, a gynaecologist known as Mother Teresa of Ratlam, for her contribution of more than two decades to reduce maternal mortality in tribal, rural and urban slums of in Madhya Pradesh and Tulsi Gowda, an environmentalist from Karnataka who has planted more than 30,000 saplings and has been involved in environmental conservation activities for the past six decades.

The prime minister said in a tweet: "Attended the first of the Padma Award ceremonies for the years 2020 and 2021. I felt extremely happy to see grassroots level achievers being recognised for their exemplary efforts to further public good. Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the #PeoplesPadma".

President Kovind presented Padma Vibhushan to Jugnauth (posthumous), who had "immensely contributed in deepening the special relations between Mauritius and India".

Padma Shri award was also given to renowned litterateur of Santali language Damayanti Beshra, television and film actress Sarita Joshi, music composer Adnan Sami Khan.

Captain of the Indian hockey team Rani Rampal and leading Indian epidemiologist Raman Gangakhedkar were also among those who received the Padma Shri.

The Narendra Modi government has been honouring many unsung heroes, who are contributing to society in different ways, with since 2014.

Through the Padma awards, the government seeks to recognise 'work of distinction'' in various fields such as art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry, etc.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)