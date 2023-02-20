German Chancellor Scholz to pay state visit to India on February 25-26

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay a State visit to on February 25 and 26, his first trip to the country more than a year after he took charge of the top post.

Announcing the German chancellor's visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday that Scholz will be accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation.

He is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on February 25 and will proceed to Bengaluru on February 26, the MEA said.

It added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Scholz will hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues.

"Chancellor Scholz's visit will enable both sides to take stock and progress on the key outcomes of the 6th IGC, strengthen security and defence cooperation, work towards closer economic ties, enhance opportunity for mobility of talent and give strategic guidance to ongoing collaboration in science and technology," the MEA said.

Modi and Scholz will also interact with CEOs and business leaders from both sides.

"This is the first standalone visit of a German Chancellor to since the biennial Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism commenced in 2011, which is a whole-of-government framework under which ministers from both countries hold discussions in their respective areas of responsibility and report on the outcome of discussions to the Prime Minister and Chancellor," the MEA said in a statement.

