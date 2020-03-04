GISAT-1 onboard GSLV-F10 called off, new launch dates in due course: Isro

-
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has decided to postponed GISAT-1 onboard GSLV-F10 launch due to technical reasons.
The rocket GSLV-F10 carrying India's first agile Earth observation satellite was scheduled to launch on March 5.
“Launch of GISAT-1 onboard GSLV-F10, planned for March 05, 2020, is postponed due to technical reasons. Revised launch date will be informed in due course,” said Isro.
This would have been GSLV's 14th flight and eighth with indigenous cryo. It would also have been the 76th launch mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Shriharikota.
