Glasgow summit: India has its way in COP26 deal on coal usage

Negotiators from nearly 200 countries have accepted a new climate agreement after the COP26 summit in Glasgow concluded with a deal that recognises India’s intervention for the world to “phase down”, rather than “phase out” fossil fuels.



After a huddle between the envoys from India, China, the US and the EU, a clause was hurriedly amended to ask countries to “phase down” their use.



The Glasgow Climate Pact is the first-ever UN climate deal to plan to reduce usage. Countries have also agreed to meet next year to discuss further carbon cuts so that the goal to limit warming to 1.50 Celsius can be reached.





