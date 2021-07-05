Global coronavirus update: Cuba sets new record for daily Covid cases

-
Cuba on Sunday broke another record for daily cases of Covid-19, with 3,519 new infections and 14 deaths, the Ministry of Public Health reported.
The ministry's director of hygiene and epidemiology Francisco Duran said that with these figures, the number of total cases rose to 204,247 and deaths to 1,351, Xinhua reported.
The province of Matanzas continues to be the epicentre of the disease in the country, with a case incidence rate of 1,051.8 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.
These high indicators of contagion come as the country prepares for tropical storm Elsa, which is approaching the eastern side of the island.
The government has implemented new measures to try and curb a recent spike in cases, including strengthening epidemiological surveillance, enacting more rigorous international sanitary controls and continuing the national vaccination campaign with vaccine candidates Abdala, Soberana-02, and Soberana Plus.
So far, 6.57 million doses of Soberana-02 and Abdala have been administered, and over 2.83 million Cubans have received at least one shot.
