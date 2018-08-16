Global developments are being monitored closely, says Arun Jaitley

Allaying fears of industry and over global worries, Union Minister on Wednesday said the Centre was monitoring the closely, and stressed that India’s macro-economic fundamentals were strong.

“Recent developments relating to Turkey have created global risk aversion towards emerging market currencies, and the strengthening of the dollar. However, India’s Macro fundamentals remain resilient and strong,” Jaitley said on and

“India’s foreign exchange reserves are comfortable by global standards, and sufficient to mitigate any undue volatility in the foreign exchange market. The developments are being monitored closely to address any situation that may arise in the context of the unsettled international environment,” he said.





ALSO READ: Arun Jaitley set to resume work this month after a three-month-long hiatus

Jaitley attended Parliament for a day last week, and is expected to return to the Finance Ministry in North Block this week, after his kidney transplant in May.

On Tuesday, the rupee crashed to its lifetime low of 70.09 against the US dollar on global concerns over Turkey's economic woes, which have affected various emerging markets. has said the has spent around $23 billion to intervene and support the rupee. When asked what if the currency falls to 80 versus the dollar, Garg said it would not be a concern provided all other currencies depreciate in the same range.